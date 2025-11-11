NEXGEL Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:



Net Revenue was $2.93 million, compared to $2.94 million in Q3 2024 and $2.88 million in Q2 2025.

Gross Profit was $1.24 million, compared to $1.16 million in Q3 2024 and $1.26 million in Q2 2025.

Gross Profit Margin was 42.4%, compared to 39.3% in Q3 2024 and 43.6% in Q2 2025.

Net loss attributable to NEXGEL stockholders was $0.65 million, compared to $0.69 million in Q3 2024 and $0.67 million in Q2 2025.

EBITDA1, a non-GAAP financial measure, was ($0.55) million, compared to EBITDA of ($0.49) million in Q3 2024 and EBITDA of ($0.53) million in Q2 2025. Adjusted EBITDA1, a non-GAAP financial measure, was ($0.35) million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ($0.35) million in Q3 2024 and Adjusted EBITDA of ($0.42) million in Q2 2025.

“While our revenue was flat year-over-year and sequentially, our Adjusted EBITDA loss continued to narrow sequentially as a result of consistent performance in contract manufacturing and consumer branded products and maintaining discipline in our operational efficiencies,” said Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer of NEXGEL.“Growth in our contract manufacturing segment, driven by strong partnerships like Cintas, and the successful onboarding of new global customers, continues to demonstrate the market's confidence in our advanced hydrogel technology. At the same time, our consumer brands are gaining traction with new product launches across beauty and skincare that reflect our innovation and quality. Looking ahead, we remain committed to building on this momentum, driving sustainable growth, and expanding the reach of our innovative products across both our contract manufacturing and consumer brands businesses.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

For the third quarter of 2025, revenue totaled $2.93 million, a decrease of 0.20%, as compared to $2.94 million for the third quarter of 2024. Contract manufacturing and branded product revenue remained stable year-over-year.

Cost of revenues totaled $1.69 million for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $1.79 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in cost of revenues is primarily due to a decrease in materials and finished products and a decrease in amortization and depreciation offset by an increase in commission and contract fees and an increase in equipment, production and other expenses.

Gross profit totaled $1.24 million for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to a gross profit of $1.16 million for the third quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 42.4%, as compared to 39.3% for the third quarter of 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $1.96 million for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $1.94 million for the third quarter of 2024. The slight increase year-over-year was attributable to increases in compensation and benefits, share-based compensation, and professional and consulting fees offset by a decrease in advertising, marketing and amazon fees.

EBITDA1, a non-GAAP financial measure, totaled ($0.55) million for the third quarter of 2025 as compared to ($0.49) million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA1, a non-GAAP financial measure, totaled ($0.35) million for the third quarter of 2025 as compared to ($0.35) million for the third quarter of 2024.

Net loss attributable to NEXGEL stockholders for the third quarter of 2025 was $0.65 million, as compared to a net loss of $0.69 million for the third quarter of 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company held a cash balance of approximately $938 thousand and a restricted cash balance of $920 thousand related to receiving $1 million in non-dilutive capital from STADA to support upcoming product launches and marketing efforts.

As of November 11, 2025, NEXGEL had 8,143,133 shares of common stock outstanding.

1. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are a non-GAAP measures described in the section titled Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: November 11, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Live Call: 1-800-579-2543 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-785-424-1789 (International)

Webcast: Events and Presentations

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through November 25, 2025, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 11160116. An archived version of the webcast will also be available for 90 days.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. In the calculation of these measures, the Company excludes certain items, such as amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, tax impact of adjustments, other unusual items and discrete items impacting income tax expense. The Company believes that excluding such items provides investors and management with a representation of the Company's core operating performance and with information useful in assessing its prospects for the future and underlying trends in the Company's operating expenditures and continuing operations. Management uses such Non-GAAP measures to evaluate financial results and manage operations. The release and the attachments to this release provide a reconciliation of each of the Non-GAAP measures referred to in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding GAAP financial statements and investors should evaluate them carefully. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“project,”“prospects,”“outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may,” and“could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, including, without limitation, our continuing commitment to building on our momentum, driving sustainable growth, and expanding the reach of our innovative products across both our contract manufacturing and consumer brands businesses.. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including but not limited to the discussion under“Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

...

NEXGEL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)