J & K By-Polls-Budgam Records 50% Turnout, Nagrota 74%

Srinagar- The by-elections in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed an impressive turnout on Tuesday, with the Budgam Assembly constituency recording a moderate 50.01 percent voter turnout, while Nagrota registered a robust 74.82 percent polling.

According to figures released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), voter participation remained strong throughout the day across both constituencies.

“As per data received till 7:30 PM, 27-Budgam Assembly Constituency recorded a turnout of 50.01%, and 77-Nagrota Assembly Constituency saw 74.82% polling,” said Joint Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Anil Salgotra.

He added that a total of 178 votes were polled at special polling booths established for Kashmiri migrants in Jammu, Delhi, and Udhampur.

“Of these, 157 votes were cast at the special stations in Jammu, 11 in Udhampur, and 10 in Delhi,” he said.

The Budgam constituency had 1,26,025 registered electors, while 97,980 voters were enrolled in Nagrota. The ECI had set up 173 polling stations in Budgam and 150 in Nagrota to ensure smooth polling.