Natural Hair Regrowth Starts With A 60-Minute PRP Consultation With Dr. Sanghera

Lotus MD Longevity & Wellness is setting a new standard in personalized hair restoration care with its Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Hair Restoration program, led by Dr. Sanghera. This innovative treatment helps men and women experiencing hair thinning achieve fuller, stronger hair using their body's own natural growth factors.

A Personalized 60-Minute Consultation

Every PRP experience at Lotus MD begins with a comprehensive one-hour consultation with Dr. Sanghera. During this visit, she takes the time to:



Examine scalp health and hair-loss patterns

Review medical history, medications, and overall wellness factors

Understand aesthetic concerns and long-term goals

Explain the PRP process and expected timeline for results Develop a customized plan of care tailored to the patient's needs

Dr. Sanghera emphasizes open communication and education, ensuring that each patient understands the science behind PRP and feels confident about their treatment decision.







Inside the PRP Treatment Session

Treatment sessions typically last about 90 minutes and are performed in a calm, clinical setting.

A small sample is drawn, much like routine lab work.The sample is processed using advanced technology to separate and concentrate the platelets.The scalp is gently cleansed, and a numbing agent is applied for comfort.PRP is precisely injected into key areas to stimulate follicle activity and encourage regrowth.Patients receive clear aftercare instructions to maximize healing and results.

The procedure is minimally invasive, safe, and requires no surgical incisions or artificial substances.

What Recovery Looks Like

Recovery from PRP Hair Restoration is simple and straightforward. Most patients resume daily activities immediately after treatment.



First Day: Mild tenderness may occur; hair washing and heavy workouts should be avoided for 24–48 hours.

2–3 Months: Early signs of thicker strands and less shedding appear.

4–6 Months: Noticeable fullness and visible improvement in overall hair density. 6–12 Months: Continued strengthening and growth as follicles respond to ongoing regeneration.

Because PRP uses a patient's own plasma, there is virtually no risk of allergic reaction or rejection, making it one of the most natural options for hair restoration.

The Lotus MD Difference

Dr. Sanghera's approach combines precision medicine with compassionate care.“Hair loss can affect confidence at any age,” she said.“Our goal is to restore both healthy hair and self-esteem through treatments that work with the body's natural healing power.”

Lotus MD Longevity & Wellness continues to be a trusted provider of regenerative therapies in the Roseville community, offering a range of services including microneedling, bioidentical hormone therapy, and aesthetic injectables.