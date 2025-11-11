Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti Info Undersecretary: Mou With Saudi Arabia Qualitative Step In Media Partnership


2025-11-11 03:05:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information Dr. Nasser Al-Muhisen said Tuesday that the memorandum of understanding signed with Saudi Arabia represents a qualitative addition to media cooperation between the two countries.
Al-Muhisen, who also heads Kuwait's coordination committee for culture, media, tourism, and social development, told KUNA that the MoU, signed during the Kuwaiti-Saudi Coordination Council meeting, supports the exchange of programs and technical expertise to develop media content and expand professional cooperation in radio and television fields.
He noted that the agreement seeks to deepen Gulf media integration through joint production, expert exchanges, training, and workshops, as well as technological innovation in broadcasting and production.
Al-Muhisen affirmed that the MoU provides a practical framework for sustainable media partnership, strengthening the role of Gulf media in serving national and Arab causes while reflecting the close ties between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

