Diplomatic Missions, UN Launch 4Th Season Of Young Ambassadors Program In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Youssef Al-Tattan
KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Embassies of the United Kingdom and Canada, in collaboration with the UN Resident Coordinator Office in Kuwait, launched Tuesday the fourth season of the "Young Ambassadors" program to train a group of students on effective diplomacy skills.
Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs along with over 20 diplomatic entities and international and local organizations in the country are contributing to the six-month training program.
This season's theme is "Sustainable Cities and Communities", SDG 11, where the goal is to expose students to the key elements that contribute to and foster cities and communities to be inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable.
Speaking at the launching ceremony, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Organizations Affairs Minister Plenipotentiary Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah said the Ministry supports all programs and initiatives that aim to hone the expertise of young people, especially in diplomatic work.
Al-Jarallah pointed out that 40 students, aged between 14 and 18, were picked from 250 applicants to partake in the program.
It aims to empower youth and enhance their abilities to face challenges related to diplomatic work and communicate with international and diplomatic communities on important local and global issues, Al-Jarallah said.
He emphasized the Ministry is keen to support these initiatives and coordinate with organizations and embassies in Kuwait seeking to launch similar programs.
The Ministry also seeks to create an environment for youth to practice the role of young diplomats in line with the goal of the initiative.
For her part, Representative of the UN Secretary General and Resident Coordinator in Kuwait Ghada El-Taher said that the program aims to deepen participants' understanding of Goal 11 of the Sustainable Development Goals related to sustainable cities and communities.
She noted that the program seeks to equip students with communication, negotiation, and leadership skills through real-world experience in the world of diplomacy.
Participants will learn how to develop innovative solutions for the sustainable development of their country, "a skill they will need throughout their future careers", she said.
For his part, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Kuwait Stuart Summers said that the Young Ambassadors program is one of the leading youth initiatives supported by the British Embassy in Kuwait.
He added that the program started as a simple idea, but has developed into a unique platform that enables young people to interact, participate, and lead dialogue on key social and global issues.
Summers pointed out that the previous three seasons addressed important topics such as gender equality, climate action, and sustainable peace and security.
He clarified that during those sessions, participants showed a great deal of passion, creativity, and commitment, confirming their ability to bring about change when given the opportunity.
Participants in this season will engage with topics such as the impact of rapid urbanization, migration trends, and the role of digital tools and innovation in building smarter and more connected cities.
They will also explore how urban planning, green spaces, and clean transportation can create communities where everyone can thrive, without compromising the environment.
Beyond understanding these critical issues, the program will also equip students with practical skills in diplomacy, driving initiatives that strengthen cities and communities for generations to come. (end)
