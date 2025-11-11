MENAFN - Amman Net) >Launch of the Book“Community Media in Jordan: 25 Years and Still Going Strong” by Daoud Kuttab at the Community Media Conference in Amman | موقع عمان نت تجاوز إلى المحتوى الرئيس البث المباشر موقع عمان نت

Journalist and General Director of the Community Media Network (CMN) in Jordan, Daoud Kuttab, launched his new book titled“Community Media in Jordan: 25 Years and Still Going Strong” in the Jordanian capital, Amman. The launch took place during the“Community Media in the Digital Age” conference organized by CMN to mark the 25th anniversary of AmmanNet Radio, the first independent community radio station in the Arab world.

Published in both Arabic and English, the book documents the evolution of community media in Jordan from the inception of AmmanNet in 2000 to the present day. It tells, with human and professional depth, the story of challenging state-controlled media and carving out an independent space for community voices - free from the influence of money and politics.

A Documentary Vision and a Personal Journey

In this work, Daoud Kuttab blends personal narrative with media analysis, offering a first-hand professional testimony on the major transformations that have shaped Jordanian and Arab media over a quarter of a century of technological and political change.

The book opens with a foreword by Stephen Buckley, a British media expert, who highlights AmmanNet's unique model in the Arab media landscape - a pioneering experience that bridged community media and digital transformation, setting a new tradition for independent local journalism.

From Unlicensed Broadcasting to a Leading Radio

The book comprises nine chapters, a conclusion, and a documentary appendix.

In the first chapter,“Broadcasting Without a License,” Kuttab recounts how the idea of the station was born during a press freedom conference in Amman in 2000, when he received verbal approval from Jordan's Minister of Information to launch an internet radio station. This bold step led to the birth of AmmanNet on November 15, 2000, with support from UNESCO and the Greater Amman Municipality.

The second chapter,“Finally, FM,” details the struggle to obtain an official FM license (92.4 FM) in 2005 after years of legal and bureaucratic challenges. It describes the technical and administrative hurdles faced along the way and how the station established itself as a free and alternative voice in Jordan's media space.

The third chapter explores the station's deep connection with the local community through real-life human stories - including that of a taxi driver who became a radio host - illustrating how AmmanNet became a platform for marginalized voices and untold stories.

Women's Empowerment and“Syrians Among Us”

In the fourth chapter, Kuttab devotes significant attention to documenting women's empowerment projects through media, showing how radio programs and training initiatives encouraged women from various governorates to engage in community journalism.

Chapter six,“Syrians Among Us,” chronicles the role of AmmanNet after the outbreak of the Syrian crisis, as the station became a humanitarian and cultural bridge between Syrian refugees and Jordanian host communities. It presents AmmanNet as a model for conflict-sensitive and inclusive media coverage.

Government Relations and Joint Productions

In later chapters, Kuttab discusses the complex relationship between the station and government authorities, describing how AmmanNet faced restrictions without compromising its independence. He also reflects on joint production experiences with regional and international broadcasters and the network's role in founding a regional community radio alliance through initiatives such as Community Media Solutions (CMS).

The book concludes with a comprehensive appendix titled“Shedding Light on Community Media,” which includes selected reviews and studies about community media in Jordan and beyond. It also lists key international partners such as UNESCO, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), and the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA), all of whom contributed to supporting this journey.

The acknowledgments section pays tribute to the founding team, volunteers, and both local and international partners who helped solidify community media as a cornerstone of Jordan's media landscape.

This book launch comes as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of AmmanNet Radio, the first Arabic community station to broadcast online. The occasion offers an opportunity to reflect on how community media in Jordan has managed to maintain an influential and independent presence despite political and technological challenges.

With this publication, Daoud Kuttab adds a new chapter to the Arab media library - one that combines documentation with lived experience - reaffirming that community media in Jordan remains strong, just as the book's title declares. A quarter century later, its story continues to be written every day in the voice of a radio station that began in Amman and reached the world.

About the Author

Daoud Kuttab is one of the Arab world's leading pioneers in independent journalism. Born in Jerusalem in 1955, he graduated from Messiah University in the United States and has worked as a journalist in both Palestine and Jordan. He founded several groundbreaking media initiatives, including the Amena Media Network and AmmanNet Radio.

In 2000, the International Press Institute (IPI) named him one of the World's 50 Press Freedom Heroes, and he has received numerous international awards for his work advancing independent journalism and freedom of expression.