Mercedes-Benz Starts Production Of GLC Electric Drive Units In Romania

November 11, 2025 by David Edwards

Mercedes-Benz has started production of electric drive units for the all-new, fully electric GLC SUV at its Star Assembly plant in Sebeș, Romania.

The facility, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz, now forms part of the company's global electric powertrain network, supplying components to vehicle plants in Bremen, Germany and Kecskemét, Hungary.

Jörg Burzer, Mercedes-Benz board member responsible for production, quality and supply chain management, says:“Producing the electric drive units for the new all-electric Mercedes-Benz GLC is an important milestone in the transformation of our plant and underlines the role of Sebeș in the global Mercedes-Benz production network.

“Investments in the new production scopes enhance the flexibility and thus strengthen its future-readiness. I am proud of the highly engaged and skilled team that will continue its success story with this new high-tech-products.”

The company has invested in a 30,000-square-metre facility that combines assembly and logistics operations for the electric drive line. The new line spans around 15,000 square metres, includes over 200 manual and automated processes, and is operated entirely by retrained staff from within the existing workforce.

Ilie Bolojan, Prime Minister of Romania, says:“The investments of Mercedes-Benz mean technology transfer, access to markets, jobs and integration of Romanian industry into the European value chain, which lays the foundation for an economy that will generate healthy development for the future.

“When a company comes to a location, it's not only about production itself. It also means supporting education and social responsibility. To be a competitive country means to have a qualified workforce. I want to thank and congratulate the team at Star Assembly Sebeș for their significant contribution.”

The Sebeș plant's new production capabilities support Mercedes-Benz's strategy to localise electric component manufacturing and operate all facilities on a net carbon-neutral basis. The site already uses renewable electricity and a heat pump system, and a photovoltaic installation of up to 5 MW is under consideration.

Gheorghe Achim, CEO of Star Assembly and Star Transmission, says:“Today we took an important step into the future of mobility. This achievement is the result of extensive cooperation, team dedication, flexibility, and expertise.

“We are proud of our highly skilled workforce and grateful to the local community for their continued support. We also appreciate the authorities' support for their role in this significant project. Together, these efforts position Sebeș as a vital hub in the global electrification strategy of Mercedes-Benz.”

The Sebeș plant was established in 2013 and initially focused on transmission assembly. It began producing hybrid units in 2020 and continues to serve as a key site in Mercedes-Benz's transition toward full electrification.