Ministry Of Education And Higher Education Organizes Several Awareness Workshops On AI
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In co-operation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) organized a series of awareness workshops within the framework of the digital transformation program for small and medium enterprises "SMEs Go Digital" targeting small and medium enterprises operating in the education sector, with the aim of promoting the adoption of digital solutions and employing artificial intelligence technologies in developing services provided to the education system.
The workshops focused on highlighting the role of digital transformation and AI in driving innovation within SMEs operating in the education sector, and included specialized sessions presented by experts in digital transformation.
During the event, participants gained valuable insights into the pivotal role of digital technologies in empowering these companies, while reviewing practical applications of AI that contribute to improving the student experience, raising the efficiency of operational processes, and creating new opportunities for business growth.
Director of Educational Services Center Management at the MoEHE, Iman Ali Al Nuaimi, emphasized that the MoEHE is committed to preparing Qatar's next generation of leaders by providing them with all the necessary tools and technologies to succeed in a digital world based on AI.
She added that providing awareness workshops to educational service centers licensed by the ministry to support them in their journey towards digital transformation aims to improve the quality of educational services.
She noted that the close cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology stems from a belief in the importance of empowering SMEs to be the cornerstone in adopting digital transformation, which enhances Qatar's position as a leading country globally in the field of education and training.
For his part, Director of the Digital Economy Department at the MCIT, Faraj Jassim Abdullah, said that promoting the adoption of digital solutions in SMEs through AI is a national priority, as it plays a fundamental role in achieving the goals of the Digital Agenda 2030. SMEs constitute an important engine for achieving digital leadership in the country, and MCIT's cooperation with the MoEHE embodies this vision by empowering SMEs operating in the education sector with modern tools and technologies that contribute to raising the quality of education and enhancing the experience of both students and teachers.
These workshops are part of a series of specialized sessions organized by the "SMEs Go Digital" program of the MCIT, which targets vital sectors including: tourism, education, healthcare, retail and wholesale trade, and transportation and logistics.
The program supports the goals of the Digital Agenda 2030 by building a business ecosystem based on digital innovation, as a national initiative that accelerates the transformation of SMEs in Qatar by enabling them to adopt modern technologies and enhance their readiness for the digital future. (QNA)
