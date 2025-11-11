403
Belarus Pursues Talks to Resolve Border Tensions with Lithuania
(MENAFN) Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has directed the Foreign Ministry to open discussions with Lithuanian authorities aimed at normalizing conditions along their shared border, the presidential press service reported Tuesday.
The announcement follows briefings from top security and foreign affairs officials, including State Border Committee Chairman Gen. Konstantin Molostov, Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov, and KGB Chairman Gen. Ivan Tertel, regarding developments on the Belarusian-Lithuanian and Belarusian-Polish frontiers.
“Taking into account the request from the Lithuanian side, the president instructed the minister of foreign affairs to organize negotiations on normalizing the situation and resuming the full functioning of checkpoints,” the statement said.
Additionally, State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich has been tasked with coordinating interdepartmental efforts and supporting the negotiation process.
