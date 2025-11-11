403
UK Rolls Out Plan to Eliminate Animal Testing in Science
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has rolled out a sweeping £75 million ($98 million) initiative Tuesday aimed at systematically eliminating animal experimentation from scientific research through cutting-edge replacement technologies.
Science Minister Patrick Vallance introduced the comprehensive blueprint designed to curtail and eventually terminate the use of animals in laboratory research and regulatory safety evaluations, all while upholding strict protections for public health and ecological safety standards.
In an official statement, the government emphasized the strategy will "support work to end animal testing wherever possible and roll out alternatives as soon as it is safe and effective to do so."
The initiative establishes concrete target dates: regulatory animal testing for skin and eye irritation along with skin sensitization must cease by December 2026. Mouse-based Botox potency assessments will transition to DNA-based alternatives by 2027, while investigations using dogs and non-human primates to monitor pharmaceutical distribution throughout the body face substantial reduction by 2030.
Officials indicate emerging innovations—spanning organ-on-a-chip platforms, artificial intelligence-powered safety forecasting, and three-dimensional bioprinted tissue systems—will create "lifelike environments for studying human biology" and generate superior data quality for pharmaceutical and chemical evaluation.
"By harnessing our scientific excellence, we can deliver real benefits for animal welfare while advancing innovative research that improves lives," said Animal Welfare Minister Sue Hayman.
Vallance will chair a newly formed oversight committee responsible for implementing the strategy, with measurable performance benchmarks scheduled for publication in the coming year.
Additional commitments include educational programs for emerging scientists, prioritized research agendas, and expanded international influence in authorizing animal-free testing methodologies.
"This is a roadmap which will ensure government, businesses and animal welfare groups can work together to find alternatives to animal testing faster and more effectively," said Vallance.
