Man Injured As Russian Drone Strikes Car In Kherson Region
At around 11:00, Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone on a highway in the Kherson district. As a result, an 83-year-old man sustained a concussion, blast and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds to the head and back," the statement said.Read also: Russian army strikes Kherson region, injury toll rises to seven
The injured man was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.
A Russian drone earlier attacked a municipal worker in Kherson. The 46-year-old man sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wound to the abdomen.
Russian forces also shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, injuring a 33-year-old woman.
Illustrative photo
