Man Injured As Russian Drone Strikes Car In Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram.

At around 11:00, Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone on a highway in the Kherson district. As a result, an 83-year-old man sustained a concussion, blast and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds to the head and back," the statement said.

Russian army strikes Kherson region, injury toll rises to seven

The injured man was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

A Russian drone earlier attacked a municipal worker in Kherson. The 46-year-old man sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wound to the abdomen.

Russian forces also shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, injuring a 33-year-old woman.

Illustrative photo

