Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Injured As Russian Drone Strikes Car In Kherson Region

2025-11-11 07:12:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram.

At around 11:00, Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone on a highway in the Kherson district. As a result, an 83-year-old man sustained a concussion, blast and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds to the head and back," the statement said.

Read also: Russian army strikes Kherson region, injury toll rises to seven

The injured man was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

A Russian drone earlier attacked a municipal worker in Kherson. The 46-year-old man sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wound to the abdomen.

Russian forces also shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, injuring a 33-year-old woman.

Illustrative photo

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here.

UkrinForm

