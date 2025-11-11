Bengaluru Police Bust Interstate Bike Theft Racket, Seize 42 Royal Enfield Motorcycles

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 11 (IANS) Bengaluru Police on Tuesday arrested two persons and recovered 42 stolen Royal Enfield bikes worth nearly Rs 1 crore from the duo.

According to police, a complaint was lodged at Adugodi Police Station in 2023 by a resident of Jayanagar second Block. The complainant stated that on March 24, 2023 he had parked his Royal Enfield motorcycle in front of a friend's house in Wilson Garden and went inside. When he returned, he found that someone had stolen his motorcycle.

Based on the complaint, a case of two-wheeler theft was registered at Adugodi Police Station.

During the investigation, police pursued multiple leads and, acting on credible inputs from informants, apprehended one suspect on October 16 in Payyur Village, Rajiv Gandhi Street, M.G.R. Nagar, Tamil Nadu, along with one stolen Royal Enfield motorcycle.

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing Royal Enfield motorcycles from various parts of Bengaluru, including this case.

On October 17, the accused was produced before the court and was remanded to 20 days' police custody.

During sustained interrogation, he revealed that he sold stolen Royal Enfield motorcycles to his friends and relatives in Tamil Nadu. Continuing the investigation, between October 17 and November 7 this year, the police recovered 42 Royal Enfield motorcycles from the accused's friends and relatives in Tamil Nadu.

Including the vehicle seized during the arrest, a total of 42 Royal Enfield motorcycles were recovered, collectively valued at Rs 1 crore.

With the arrest of this accused, 37 Royal Enfield two-wheeler theft cases have been solved, registered across various police stations in Bengaluru. Further investigation is ongoing.

In another case, Indiranagar police have arrested two bike thieves and seized 20 two-wheelers worth Rs 24 lakh.

A resident of Old Binnamangala, under the jurisdiction of Indiranagar Police Station, lodged a complaint on October 17, 2025. The complainant stated that on September 28, he had parked his two-wheeler in front of his house, and in the morning, he found it stolen.

Based on this complaint, a two-wheeler theft case was registered at Indiranagar Police Station.

During the investigation, police pursued multiple leads and gathered credible information from informants.

Acting on this, the police team apprehended 2 suspects near Michael Palya Park, Indiranagar.

Upon interrogation, both admitted to committing the theft in association with another person and confessed to stealing two-wheelers from various parts of Bengaluru as well as from outside the state.

During sustained interrogation, the accused revealed that out of the stolen two-wheelers as many as 13 vehicles had been given to an acquaintance in Anna Nagar, Tamil Nadu for sale, 6 vehicles were parked in a vacant plot at Kadiranapalya, and 1 vehicle parked near their residence in R.T. Nagar.

The arrest of these accused has led to the solving of 15 cases.

In a drug related case, Bengaluru police arrested a foreign national for selling banned Narcotic Substance MDMA Crystals and 537 grams of the crystals worth Rs 1.07 crore were seized.

On November 7, the officers and staff of Avalahalli Police Station received credible information that a foreign national residing in a house near Kammasandra Circle, within the station limits, was selling banned narcotic substance MDMA crystals to his known associates and earning money through illegal means.

Acting on this information, the police team rushed to the location, conducted a raid, and apprehended the foreign national.

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed that he had been purchasing MDMA crystals at a lower price from unknown persons and selling them at a profit.

During the operation, the police seized 537 grams of MDMA crystals from the possession of the accused. The total value of the seized contraband is Rs 1. 07 crore and a case has been registered under the NDPS Act and the Foreigners Act at Avalahalli Police Station.