Zelensky: Northern Europe And Baltic States Allocate $500 Million To PURL Program
“Missiles for the Patriot system are particularly important in this program. Last night, the Patriots worked very well, shooting down a Russian ballistic missile. But we need much more power, systems, and missiles to protect lives,” the head of state emphasized.
Zelensky also announced that this week, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and the Baltic countries decided to allocate an additional USD 500 million to the PURL program.
"This will help us significantly," he said.
In addition, the President added that Ukraine is preparing new deliveries of powerful air defense systems and strengthening its aviation.
“We are preparing a strong agreement with France, and in the near future we will finalize it, I am sure, our historic agreement,” Zelensky emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Danish government and parliament have agreed to allocate another package of military aid to Ukraine worth almost 1.5 billion kroner (about USD 217 million).
