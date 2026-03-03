South Africa's T20 World Cup Hopes Hinge On New Zealand Showdown

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) South Africa have hardly put a foot wrong in their march to the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals, but complacency can have no place against a New Zealand side famed for punching above their weight when the teams meet at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

The Proteas are the tournament's only unbeaten side and look a far more rounded T20 unit than the one that fell at the last hurdle in 2024. They beat New Zealand in the group stage and have earned the favourites' tag that rested with defending champions India before the start of the tournament.

Recommended For You Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes Iran's Gerash amid escalating Israeli-US attacks

India face England in the other semi-final on Thursday.

"I'm glad that we're favourites, because I've always felt that as a South African team you want to be able to play as a favourite," head coach Shukri Conrad said, suggesting they were enjoying the spotlight.

Since surviving a double Super Over against Afghanistan, Aiden Markram's side have not taken their foot off the pedal.

In Quinton de Kock, Markram and Ryan Rickelton, they field a top order capable of banking a powerplay head-start, with an explosive middle order offering little respite when the openers do not fire.

South Africa complement it with a varied bowling attack.

Kagiso Rabada's hard, Test-match lengths and Marco Jansen's left-arm bounce have cramped batters, while Lungi Ngidi's change-ups have been a revelation across phases.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj provides control if conditions grip, with Markram holding himself back for match-ups.

Knockout stage challenge

South Africa have looked ominous so far but the knockout stage brings its own challenge. Besides, New Zealand can be a tricky opponent.

New Zealand opener Finn Allen's ultra aggression is often the powerplay disruptor alongside a rotating partner - Devon Conway or Tim Seifert.

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra's ability to change gears sets a platform for Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell to attack the back end.

Their pace attack does not have a settled look though.

The Black Caps are likely to miss the services of fast bowler Matt Henry, who is back home on paternity leave. Jacob Duffy or Kyle Jamieson could replace him.

Their spin unit looks well covered however.

Captain Mitchell Santner's stump-to-stump trajectory is a key match-up against de Kock and Markram, and Ish Sodhi's leg-spin could trouble South Africa's right-hand middle.

"We faced them in Ahmedabad, which I think is a venue that they've grown pretty used to given that they've spent a fair bit of time there," New Zealand's head coach Rob Walter said.

"The semi-finals will be in a different venue. It will provide a different challenge."

T20 World Cup: History-seeking India face improving England in semi-final

ALSO READ