US removes legal measures on Syrian embassy in Washington— Syrian FM
(MENAFN) Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani announced on Monday that the United States has removed all prior legal restrictions on the Syrian diplomatic mission and embassy in Washington, allowing the country to resume full diplomatic activities on American soil.
“We have received an official decision signed by my friend, the US Secretary of State, lifting all legal measures previously imposed on the Syrian mission and the Embassy of the Syrian Republic by the United States of America,” al-Shaibani stated on the social media platform X.
He further noted that the decision enables the “return of Syria’s ability to freely carry out its diplomatic role in the US, in line with the Syrian Foreign Ministry’s strategic plan.”
This development follows the historic visit of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to the White House, where he met with President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Vice President JD Vance—marking the first time in decades that a Syrian head of state visited the United States.
The restrictions on Syria’s embassy in Washington had been in place since March 2014, when the Obama administration suspended the embassy’s diplomatic and consular operations. At the time, the US cited Syria’s lack of cooperation with American authorities and the intensifying civil war sparked by the Assad regime’s violent response to protests beginning in 2011.
