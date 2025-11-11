Kazmunaygas, Lanzajet Outline Plans For Integrated SAF Production Facility

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas (KMG) held a meeting in Astana with U.S.-based LanzaJet to discuss the next phase of their sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via KMG.

The meeting included executives from LanzaJet, KazFoodProducts, Air Astana, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The parties reviewed key aspects of the SAF project, including the potential creation of an integrated structure for joint implementation. The project aims to build the first alcohol-to-jet SAF plant in Central Asia, positioning Kazakhstan as a regional technology hub and transit center.

In September, KMG and LanzaJet approved the project's feasibility study in New York and signed a framework agreement, paving the way for detailed technical and economic planning.

"The project is crucial for implementing President Tokayev's vision of transforming Kazakhstan into an international aviation hub," KMG Chairman Askhat Khasenov said, emphasizing the company's commitment to strengthening collaboration with LanzaJet, a global leader in SAF technology.