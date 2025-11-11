Miya Launches Two New Performance-Based Solutions To Cut Water Losses And Deliver 24/7 Supply

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Miya introduces two new performance-based solutions that help utilities and major private consumers reduce water losses, improve efficiency, and achieve reliable 24/7 supply through measurable, zero-risk results.

Miya, a global leader in performance-based water efficiency programs, today announced the launch of two new commercial offerings designed to reduce water losses and improve service continuity for public utilities and large private-sector consumers. The announcement builds on Miya's long-standing track record in non-revenue water (NRW) reduction and operational transformation across multiple regions worldwide.

Every year, billions of cubic meters of treated drinking water are lost due to leaks, aging infrastructure, and inefficient operations. Miya's new solutions aim to expand the reach of performance contracting so that both utilities and private institutions can benefit from measurable, guaranteed improvements.

Miya Blue EdgeTM

A performance-based water-efficiency partnership for large private consumers, including universities, resorts, factories, and business parks.

Under this model, Miya conducts a full audit, finances all required upgrades, and implements improvements using its own capital. Clients pay only a share of the verified savings. This structure eliminates upfront costs and shifts performance risk to Miya.

Miya Blue EdgeTM formalizes efficiency work the company has delivered for years into a scalable, structured commercial model tailored to private-sector clients.

Miya ContinuousFlowTM 24/7

A dedicated offering for utilities operating under intermittent supply, where water flows only a few hours per day.

Over two billion people worldwide still experience intermittent service. Miya ContinuousFlowTM 24/7 applies network optimization, active pressure management, improved metering, and operational enhancements to quickly extend supply hours and reach full 24/7 service. Payments are tied directly to measurable improvements in service reliability.

The model consolidates Miya's proven methodology used across major public utility programs.

Executive Comment

“Our mission is to deliver measurable, lasting results,” said Noam Komy, Executive Chairman of Miya.“These new offerings package our global experience into solutions that allow cities, industries, and campuses to achieve real efficiency and reliability with zero risk and clear performance accountability.”

Shared Performance Philosophy

Both offerings follow Miya's core principles:

Align incentives between provider and client.

Deliver audited, quantifiable outcomes.

Create sustainable value driven by performance.

With Miya Blue EdgeTM and Miya ContinuousFlowTM 24/7, Miya aims to broaden access to proven water-efficiency models at a time when utilities and large institutions face rising demand and aging infrastructure.

About Miya

Miya is a global leader in performance-based water efficiency and non-revenue water (NRW) reduction programs. The company has delivered large-scale projects across the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, helping utilities and institutions achieve sustainable water savings, improve service reliability, and optimize network operations. Miya specializes in holistic, results-oriented approaches that combine engineering, data analytics, operational expertise, and long-term performance commitments.

