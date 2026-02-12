Earthquake Today: Quake Of Magnitude 4.6 Strikes Afghanistan

MENAFN - Live Mint) Kabul [Afghanistan], February 13 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 occurred in Afghanistan on Friday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 135km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 13/02/2026 03:42:38 IST, Lat: 36.55 N, Long: 67.82 E, Depth: 135 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Earlier on Thursday, another earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Afghanistan at a depth of 35km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 12/02/2026 01:40:58 IST, Lat: 37.20 N, Long: 70.31 E, Depth: 35 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Earlier on February 9, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred in the region at a depth of 150km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 09/02/2026 01:11:08 IST, Lat: 36.56 N, Long: 71.47 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

On February 8, a quake of magnitude 4.3 struck the region at a depth of 122km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 08/02/2026 21:03:00 IST, Lat: 36.11 N, Long: 70.42 E, Depth: 122 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region, which lies in a highly active seismic zone, according to the Red Cross.

Afghanistan's vulnerability to earthquakes is linked to its location along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. A major fault line also passes through parts of the country, including the Herat region.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) notes that Afghanistan remains extremely vulnerable to natural disasters, including earthquakes, landslides and seasonal flooding. Repeated tremors worsen the situation for communities already struggling with decades of conflict and limited development, leaving them with minimal resilience to withstand multiple shocks.