2025-11-25 10:09:50
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:01 AM EST - OceanaGold Corporation: Announces results from 10 drill holes from the ongoing exploration and resource conversion program at Wharekirauponga, located approximately 10 kilometres to the north of the Company's Waihi operation in New Zealand. OceanaGold Corporation shares T are trading up $0.48 at $33.48.

