Trump expresses eagerness for follow-up meeting with Syrian President
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Monday said he is eager to meet again with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, following their recent talks at the White House.
"I look forward to meeting and speaking again," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account after the two leaders held nearly two hours of discussions earlier in the day.
According to Trump, their talks focused on “all the intricacies of peace in the Middle East, of which he is a major advocate.”
"Everyone is talking about the Great Miracle that is taking place in the Middle East. Having a stable and successful Syria is very important to all countries in the Region," he added.
As reported, Sharaa’s visit marked a historic moment — the first time a Syrian head of state has visited the White House since the country achieved independence nearly eight decades ago.
