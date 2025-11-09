YSRCP To Hold Rallies On Nov 12 Against Privatisation Of Medical Colleges In Andhra Pradesh

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 9 (IANS) YSR Congress Party will hold constituency-level rallies on November 12 against the privatisation of medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Sunday urged YSRCP leaders to turn the programme into a strong public movement.

He alleged that the coalition government has weakened the healthcare system and stressed the need to amplify people's growing resentment.

In a tele-conference held with Central Executive Committee (CEC) and State Executive Committee (SEC) members, office-bearers of affiliated wings, working presidents, mandal party presidents, ZP chairpersons and vice-chairpersons and other public representatives, Sajjala said the upcoming rallies must reflect public opinion and trigger national-level attention.

Reddy emphasised involving caste groups, voluntary organisations, trade unions and all like-minded sections to strengthen the agitation.

He directed leaders to focus seriously on completing party committees at the grassroots level and digitising all organisational data. Completing these structures, he said, would help build a 13-lakh-strong organisational team and ensure better coordination of future programmes.

YSRCP Central Office In-charge Lella Appi Reddy appealed to all leaders to ensure that the November 12 rallies powerfully convey public sentiment and clearly demonstrate the party's strength against the coalition government's decisions.

Meanwhile, YSRCP spokesperson and former MP Gorantla Madhav alleged that Telugu Desam Party leaders have been brutally attacking members of the Kuruba community ever since the coalition government came to power.

He said it was "unacceptable for state minister Nara Lokesh to place a garland on the statue of Sri Bhakta Kanakadasu while Kuruba families were living in fear and facing continuous attacks".

Madhav told the media at the YSRCP central office that during the five years of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule, Kuruba families were treated with respect and support.

However, after the coalition took charge, TDP leaders were allegedly targeting them, harassing them, and inflicting violence.

He said the "same people responsible for the killings were now pretending to show sympathy, which he described as an insult to the community".

He mentioned the "killings" of Kuruba Lingamayya in Rapthadu, Bandaru Veeranna in Alur, and Murali in Kanaganapalli, and held TDP leaders responsible for the crime.

He said even when YS Jagan visited the victims' families, around 50 Kuruba community members were booked in false cases by the government.

Madhav demanded that Nara Lokesh visit Lingamayya's family, offer apologies, and pay respects. He also demanded the immediate withdrawal of "illegal cases" filed against Kuruba community members.