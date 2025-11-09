403
Moscow denounces Rutte for having double standards
(MENAFN) Russia has accused NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte of applying double standards after he claimed that Moscow is collaborating with China, North Korea, Iran, and other countries to “undermine global rules.”
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova questioned which “global rules” Rutte was referring to and called on NATO to publish a complete list. She highlighted NATO’s own history of violating international law, citing the 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia and the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq as examples. Zakharova also noted that NATO members continue to cooperate with China, despite Rutte’s assertions, pointing to a recent US-China summit as evidence.
Rutte, speaking at the NATO-Industry Forum in Bucharest, had warned that Russia and its partners are boosting defense industrial collaboration to unprecedented levels in preparation for long-term confrontation.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov added last month that NATO is artificially expanding its sphere of influence far beyond the Euro-Atlantic region, aiming to turn Eurasia into its “fiefdom.” Moscow argues that NATO’s real goal is containing China, isolating Russia, and confronting North Korea.
Western officials have accused China of assisting Russia militarily in the Ukraine conflict, but Beijing has consistently denied these claims. Zakharova’s response frames NATO’s warnings as an example of Western hypocrisy in global affairs.
