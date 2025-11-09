403
EU Mulls Pushing Back Parts of Artificial Intelligence Act
(MENAFN) The European Commission is weighing significant postponements to portions of the EU's Artificial Intelligence Act following relentless lobbying from industry giants and the Trump White House, multiple media sources revealed.
Brussels acknowledged that "a reflection" was "still ongoing" regarding potential deferrals, after media disclosed that officials were evaluating modifications designed to reduce compliance burdens on major technology corporations.
The landmark legislation—the globe's inaugural comprehensive regulatory architecture for artificial intelligence—became operational in August 2024, though most provisions remain dormant.
Core obligations for enterprises developing high-risk AI applications that "pose serious risks to health, safety or fundamental rights" are slated to take effect August 2026, with certain measures delayed until 2027.
Media revealed the Commission is contemplating a twelve-month "grace period" for organizations breaching the most stringent AI regulations.
According to an internal memorandum obtained by media, generative AI vendors whose offerings already exist in the marketplace before enforcement begins could secure a one-year reprieve "to provide sufficient time … to adapt their practices within a reasonable time without disrupting the market."
The publication indicated Brussels is simultaneously considering postponing penalties for violations of new AI transparency mandates until August 2027 to "provide sufficient time for adaptation of providers and deployers of AI systems."
News outlet MLex disclosed that European regulators are similarly examining more adaptable, less rigid oversight requirements for creators of high-risk AI technologies.
The proposals may undergo additional modifications before their anticipated November 19 unveiling, after which EU member states and the European Parliament must grant approval, media reported.
Brussels has endured mounting pressure from the Trump administration to weaken technology regulations, with the US president threatening tariffs against nations whose policies "harm or discriminate against American technology."
Meta, the corporate parent of American social platforms including Facebook and Instagram, has already refused to endorse the commission's voluntary code governing general-purpose AI models. "Europe is heading down the wrong path on AI," wrote Joel Kaplan, contending the code generates "legal uncertainties" and extends "far beyond the scope of the AI Act."
Scores of European enterprises have similarly demanded a two-year suspension of the legislation, asserting it's necessary for "reasonable implementation" and "further simplification."
In a public appeal, chief executives from 46 corporations, including Airbus, Lufthansa and Mercedes-Benz, argued a delay would demonstrate Europe's dedication to "simplification and competitiveness."
