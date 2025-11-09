403
Victims of Typhoon Kalmaegi increase to over two-hundred
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities from Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines has climbed to 224, with 109 people still missing and 526 others injured, according to state media citing national disaster officials.
Cebu province recorded the highest number of deaths at 158, followed by 27 in Negros Occidental, 20 in Negros Oriental, eight in Caraga, and smaller tolls in other provinces, including Leyte, Antique, and Iloilo.
The typhoon, locally known as Tino, has affected nearly 3.3 million people or 946,660 families nationwide. Authorities reported damage to over 74,000 homes across seven regions, with assessments still ongoing.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of national calamity on Thursday to enable quicker aid distribution and mobilization, as another powerful storm—Super Typhoon Fung-wong (Uwan)—approaches the country.
Fung-wong, which began lashing the Philippines on Friday, brought torrential rain and strong winds that forced the closure of schools, suspension of sea travel, and cancellation of flights in several regions. Meteorologists warned the storm could make landfall in Aurora province late Sunday or early Monday, bringing “life-threatening” winds and storm surges along the eastern coast of Central Luzon.
The national police have deployed nearly 10,000 personnel to assist with emergency response and evacuation efforts.
Meanwhile, Kalmaegi has since moved into Vietnam, where it killed five people, left three missing, and injured 17 others. More than 2.3 million residents were affected, with 244 houses destroyed and 17,562 others unroofed. Widespread power outages impacted 1.6 million people, and 21 vessels sank amid rough seas.
Authorities in both countries continue rescue and recovery operations as heavy rains, floods, and winds threaten further devastation.
