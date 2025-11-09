403
Trump Calls New York “Communist” After Mamdani’s Win
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has declared that residents of New York will soon flee their “communist” city, following the victory of progressive Democrat Zohran Mamdani in the mayoral race.
Speaking to his supporters in Miami on Wednesday, Trump asserted that Democrats had “installed a communist” to govern the nation’s most populous city.
He went on to say that the Sunshine State “will soon be the refuge for those fleeing communism in New York.”
Mamdani, who identifies as a democratic socialist and secured his win on Tuesday, promotes accessible housing, public control of utilities, and taxes on wealth.
His campaign agenda has faced backlash from moderates and Republicans, who accuse him of advancing “radical,” “communist,” and populist principles. However, his supporters argue that his initiatives tackle the city’s deepening housing shortage and widening inequality.
Trump’s choice to deliver these comments in Miami appeared intentional, given the city’s significant Cuban and Venezuelan populations.
These communities have long contributed to Miami’s reputation as a sanctuary for individuals escaping socialist and communist regimes.
For decades, American public opinion has regarded communism as a danger to democracy and market freedom.
Washington has historically followed a global policy of containment—intervening in conflicts like Korea and Vietnam, backing anti-communist governments, and participating in the Cold War against the Soviet Union.
Political observers point out that Trump frequently employs the term as a rhetorical tool to undermine opponents rather than as a precise description.
During the 2024 presidential campaign, he characterized a plan by his Democratic competitor Kamala Harris to regulate grocery prices as “full Communist.”
