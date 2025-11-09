403
Two Suspects Charged Over Plot to Strike Irish Mosque, Migrant Centers
(MENAFN) Two suspects faced judicial proceedings following the discovery of explosive materials across Ireland and Northern Ireland, linked to a far-right conspiracy to strike a Galway mosque and migrant housing facilities, British news outlets disclosed Friday.
Media reported that Garrett Pollock, 35, residing in Annalong within County Down, and Karolis Peckauskas, 38, from Drogheda in County Louth, were presented before an emergency session of the Portlaoise District Court after law enforcement in both territories seized explosives during a coordinated cross-border anti-terrorism sweep.
Pollock stands accused of explosives possession at O'Moore Place in Portlaoise and at a residence on Kilhorne Green, County Down.
Gardai—Ireland's national police force—contested bail release, emphasizing the gravity of allegations, flight risk concerns, and their assessment that he represented "a threat to the state."
Detective Declan O'Connor testified that investigators recovered video footage from electronic equipment confiscated at Pollock's residence, depicting four concealed individuals positioned before an Irish tricolor banner.
The recording showed them vowing to strike "Ireland's first mosque" in Galway, alongside International Protection Accommodation Service facilities and lodgings sheltering asylum seekers.
Judge Andrew Cody characterized the footage as appearing to be "a practice of a statement being released subsequent to a successful terrorist attack."
He added that the men spoke of "an eye for an eye" and claimed responsibility for "the destruction of the first mosque that was introduced in Ireland in County Galway".
Cody stated the video strengthened law enforcement theories that Pollock numbered among the masked participants and denied bail. He remains detained pending a Thursday court appearance.
Peckauskas, similarly charged with explosives possession, stated to the court: "I do not understand."
A language interpreter was provided, and he was ordered held in custody until next week's hearing.
Authorities also uncovered documentation characterized as a "manifesto" for the organization during property searches, an Irish broadcaster disclosed. Investigators believe the video originated in Portlaoise but remained unpublished.
