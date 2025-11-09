403
Washington Reportedly Plans New Military Base in Syria
(MENAFN) The United States aims to create a military foothold in Syria’s capital, Damascus, before the close of the year, a news agency revealed on Thursday, referencing individuals acquainted with the situation.
Currently, Washington sustains a presence in Syria through a disputed installation in the nation’s southeast.
This facility is encircled by an exclusion zone that Moscow has alleged serves as a safe haven for terrorists.
Neither former Syrian leader Bashar Assad, who was ousted late last year, nor the newly formed administration under ex-jihadist commander Ahmed al-Sharaa has granted authorization for an American deployment on Syrian territory.
According to the report, the emerging arrangement is tied to a non-aggression accord between Syria’s new leadership and Israel. Mediated by the U.S. administration, the agreement is expected to create a demilitarized region in the country’s southern territory.
The proposed airbase will reportedly serve purposes such as “logistics, surveillance, refueling, and humanitarian operations,” while Syria will maintain “full sovereignty” over the site, the news agency stated, referencing two Syrian military officials.
Washington has allegedly been pressuring Damascus to finalize the deal before the year concludes, coinciding with al-Sharaa’s possible visit to the U.S.
The agreement was reportedly examined by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) leader Admiral Brad Cooper during his September visit to Damascus. At that time, both parties issued ambiguous remarks regarding the discussions, with neither making any mention of Israel.
Following Cooper’s visit, al-Sharaa’s office declared: “The meeting addressed prospects for cooperation in the political and military fields in the service of shared interests and consolidating the foundations of security and stability in Syria and the region.”
