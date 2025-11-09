403
Nancy Pelosi Says She Will Not Seek Another Term in Congress
(MENAFN) Former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has revealed that she will not pursue reelection once her current term in Congress concludes on January 3, 2027.
The 85-year-old long-serving Democrat, recognized for her outspoken criticism of President Donald Trump, made her intentions clear in a recent statement.
In a video message shared with her constituents in San Francisco on Thursday, Pelosi declared, “I will not be seeking reelection to Congress.”
She continued by saying, “With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative.”
Pelosi, who first entered Congress in 1987, is now completing her 19th term.
In 2007, she made history by becoming the first woman ever to hold the position of Speaker of the House, a role she would later reclaim in 2019.
After relinquishing the speakership in 2023, Pelosi continued to serve as a regular member of the House, choosing not to take part in any committee assignments.
Over the past few years, Pelosi has stood out as one of Trump’s most vocal opponents.
During her second tenure as speaker, she oversaw two impeachment proceedings against him, though neither succeeded in removing the Republican leader from office.
In a recent interview with CNN, Pelosi referred to the former president as a “vile creature.”
Notably, in February 2020, she gained widespread attention for dramatically tearing up Trump’s State of the Union speech immediately after he delivered it.
