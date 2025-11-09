Qatar, Italy Participate In Field Live-In Program

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: As part of strengthening security cooperation and the exchange of expertise between the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar and its counterpart in the Republic of Italy, a number of officers from the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security participated in a field Live-in program held in Italy.

The program included practical training in maritime law enforcement operations, aimed at enhancing the participants' efficiency and equipping them with the latest professional methods and practices in accordance with the highest international standards in coastal and border security.

This program comes within the framework of the Ministry of Interior's strategy to develop the capabilities of its personnel and promote the exchange of operational experiences, contributing to addressing security challenges effectively.