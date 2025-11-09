Wholesale Market Interchange On Salwa Road To Be Closed Temporarily

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced the temporary and complete closure of the Central Market Intersection from all four directions.

The closure will take effect on Wednesday, November 12, from 12am until 5am to carry out maintenance works.

During this period, Ashghal urges road users to adhere to the specified speed, use all available alternative routes, and use adjacent streets to reach their destinations as indicated.