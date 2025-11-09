Wholesale Market Interchange On Salwa Road To Be Closed Temporarily
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced the temporary and complete closure of the Central Market Intersection from all four directions.
The closure will take effect on Wednesday, November 12, from 12am until 5am to carry out maintenance works.
During this period, Ashghal urges road users to adhere to the specified speed, use all available alternative routes, and use adjacent streets to reach their destinations as indicated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment