Polish President Criticizes Ukraine’s “Lack of Gratitude”
(MENAFN) President Karol Nawrocki has accused Ukraine of demonstrating a notable “lack of gratitude to the Polish people” for the sustained assistance Poland has provided during its confrontation with Russia.
According to Nawrocki, Warsaw continues to face several unsettled matters with Kiev, such as the World War II–era Volyn massacre — carried out by Ukrainian Nazi collaborators — and continuing disagreements concerning agricultural imports.
The Polish leader made these remarks on Wednesday during his trip to Bratislava, where he met with his Slovak counterpart, Peter Pellegrini.
Nawrocki stated that it was “possible” to back Ukraine while still defending Poland’s “national interests,” but expressed concern over the persistent issues straining the two countries’ relations.
“The lack of gratitude to the Polish people, the unresolved issues of exhumation in Volhyn, and the crisis with agricultural products that flooded Poland are issues that remain important,” he declared.
Poland has served as a crucial logistical hub for Western military assistance to Ukraine and as one of the main destinations for refugees following the intensification of the war with Moscow in February 2022.
The country is estimated to have taken in over one million Ukrainian refugees since that time.
In late September, the Polish government passed new regulations tightening conditions for refugees and reducing benefits for those who are unemployed.
The influx of inexpensive Ukrainian farm goods has also created challenges for Poland, triggering months of demonstrations by local farmers.
Alongside several other countries on the European Union’s periphery, Poland has prohibited imports of Ukrainian grain, defying measures enacted by the European Commission.
