403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraq enters electoral silence period ahead of parliamentary elections
(MENAFN) Iraq began its mandatory electoral silence period early Saturday, halting all political campaigning a day before the nation votes in its parliamentary elections. The blackout, which started at 7 a.m. local time (0400 GMT), prohibits political parties and candidates from promoting their platforms until polling stations close, according to reports.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani urged citizens to participate actively in Sunday’s vote, calling it a key moment in Iraq’s democratic journey. Chairing a meeting of the High Security Committee, Sudani announced that no curfew would be imposed on election day, emphasizing that movement should remain “smooth and unrestricted.”
He described the polls as “an important event for the state,” saying they reaffirm Iraq’s democratic path and commitment to the peaceful transfer of power. “The presence and effectiveness of the security forces send a message of confidence and reassurance to citizens,” he added.
The prime minister also urged vigilance against misinformation, calling for efforts to counter “any lies, misinformation, or attempts to cast doubt on the electoral process in the media or on social media.”
In a televised address on Friday, Sudani appealed to Iraqis to vote “freely and without coercion,” stressing that participation in the polls is “a trust, a responsibility, and the voice of the future.”
Election officials confirmed that preparations are complete for both the special and general votes. The special vote, scheduled for Nov. 9, includes security forces, medical staff, and prisoners, while the general vote will take place on Nov. 11.
More than 7,700 candidates — 5,520 men and 2,248 women — are contesting 329 parliamentary seats. Around 21 million Iraqis are eligible to cast their ballots.
The current parliament, dominated by Shia blocs, began its term in January 2022 and will conclude in early 2026. By law, elections must be held at least 45 days before the end of the legislature’s term. Iraq’s power structure traditionally allocates the presidency to Kurds, the premiership to Shias, and the parliamentary speakership to Sunnis, ensuring representation across the country’s main communities.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani urged citizens to participate actively in Sunday’s vote, calling it a key moment in Iraq’s democratic journey. Chairing a meeting of the High Security Committee, Sudani announced that no curfew would be imposed on election day, emphasizing that movement should remain “smooth and unrestricted.”
He described the polls as “an important event for the state,” saying they reaffirm Iraq’s democratic path and commitment to the peaceful transfer of power. “The presence and effectiveness of the security forces send a message of confidence and reassurance to citizens,” he added.
The prime minister also urged vigilance against misinformation, calling for efforts to counter “any lies, misinformation, or attempts to cast doubt on the electoral process in the media or on social media.”
In a televised address on Friday, Sudani appealed to Iraqis to vote “freely and without coercion,” stressing that participation in the polls is “a trust, a responsibility, and the voice of the future.”
Election officials confirmed that preparations are complete for both the special and general votes. The special vote, scheduled for Nov. 9, includes security forces, medical staff, and prisoners, while the general vote will take place on Nov. 11.
More than 7,700 candidates — 5,520 men and 2,248 women — are contesting 329 parliamentary seats. Around 21 million Iraqis are eligible to cast their ballots.
The current parliament, dominated by Shia blocs, began its term in January 2022 and will conclude in early 2026. By law, elections must be held at least 45 days before the end of the legislature’s term. Iraq’s power structure traditionally allocates the presidency to Kurds, the premiership to Shias, and the parliamentary speakership to Sunnis, ensuring representation across the country’s main communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment