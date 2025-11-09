Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Batarseh Presents Credentials As Jordan's Consul General In Iraq's Erbil


2025-11-09 07:08:29
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Baghdad, Nov. 9 (Petra) – Ambassador Ziad Batarseh presented his consular credentials to the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, officially accrediting him as Jordan's Consul General in Erbil.
In a ceremony Sunday, Head of the Protocol Department at Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs received Batarseh's credentials, in the presence of the Kingdom's Ambassador to Iraq, Dr. Maher Tarawneh.

MENAFN09112025000117011021ID1110316678



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search