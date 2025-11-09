Batarseh Presents Credentials As Jordan's Consul General In Iraq's Erbil

Baghdad, Nov. 9 (Petra) – Ambassador Ziad Batarseh presented his consular credentials to the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, officially accrediting him as Jordan's Consul General in Erbil.In a ceremony Sunday, Head of the Protocol Department at Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs received Batarseh's credentials, in the presence of the Kingdom's Ambassador to Iraq, Dr. Maher Tarawneh.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.