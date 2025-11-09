403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amman Stock Exchange Closes Higher At Jd11mln
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) – The total trading volume at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Sunday reached JD11 million, with 6.9 million shares traded through 4,283 transactions.
The general price index closed at 3,367 points, marking an increase of 0.88%, against the previous session.
Indices of the financial and industrial sectors rose by 1.42% and 0.03%, respectively, while the services sector benchmark declined by 0.16%.
Out of 113 companies whose shares were traded today, 43 recorded gains, while 39 saw declines in their stock prices.
Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) – The total trading volume at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Sunday reached JD11 million, with 6.9 million shares traded through 4,283 transactions.
The general price index closed at 3,367 points, marking an increase of 0.88%, against the previous session.
Indices of the financial and industrial sectors rose by 1.42% and 0.03%, respectively, while the services sector benchmark declined by 0.16%.
Out of 113 companies whose shares were traded today, 43 recorded gains, while 39 saw declines in their stock prices.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment