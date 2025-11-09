Amman Stock Exchange Closes Higher At Jd11mln

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) – The total trading volume at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Sunday reached JD11 million, with 6.9 million shares traded through 4,283 transactions.The general price index closed at 3,367 points, marking an increase of 0.88%, against the previous session.Indices of the financial and industrial sectors rose by 1.42% and 0.03%, respectively, while the services sector benchmark declined by 0.16%.Out of 113 companies whose shares were traded today, 43 recorded gains, while 39 saw declines in their stock prices.