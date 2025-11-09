KHCF Renews Partnership With PIL-Jordan To Treat Underprivileged Cancer Patients

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 9 (Petra) – The King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) on Sunday renewed its partnership with Pacific International Lines (PIL)-Jordan to support the treatment of underprivileged cancer patients at the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC).The agreement was signed by KHCF Director General Nisreen Qatamish and PIL-Jordan Managing Director Imad Sakakini, in the presence of PIL-Jordan Chairman of the Board of Directors Radeen Qawar.Under the agreement, one Jordanian dinar is added as a donation to every bill for PIL-Jordan customers, as these donations will go to support treatment of underprivileged cancer patients.Talking at the signing ceremony, Qatamesh stated the continuation of this support over the years is "a testament" to the PIL's humanitarian and ethical commitment, which directly contributes to enabling underprivileged patients to access "the best possible" treatment at the center.Qatamesh also valued this "constructive" cooperation, looking forward to continuing and expanding its impact in the future.In turn, Sakakini said the PIL believes in the KHCC's humanitarian services, as a "model to be emulated globally, which offers care not only to Jordanians but also to cancer patients of all nationalities and ethnicities."Sakakini called on everyone to support this prestigious medical institution, adding that every donated dinar makes a difference and helps provide treatment for a patient who has been given the opportunity to recover.