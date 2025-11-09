Chinese Ambassador Highlights Jordan's Role In Peace Efforts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Guo Wei emphasized Jordan's historic role in promoting a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian cause, noting that respect for the Hashemite Custodianship of holy sites in Jerusalem is a key guarantee for peace and stability in the region.Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Guo underscored the importance of aligning and coordinating Jordan's and China's modernization initiatives, describing it as a central theme of bilateral relations in the new era. He noted that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Chinese-Jordanian strategic partnership.The ambassador expressed Beijing's readiness to expand investment and trade cooperation with Jordan under the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as to explore opportunities in energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, water, and the digital economy. He also stressed the importance of enhancing cultural and people-to-people exchanges to benefit both nations and elevate the strategic partnership to new heights.Guo said China has entered a critical phase in strengthening its foundations to achieve its goal of socialist modernization by 2035. He explained that China's new five-year economic and social development plan outlines the general framework for growth over the coming years, focusing on maintaining the stability and certainty the world needs.He added that China will continue to build a modern industrial system and reinforce the real economy as a strategic priority, with greater self-reliance in science and technology, the promotion of emerging industries, and the integration of modern manufacturing, services, and agriculture. The plan also aims to develop modern infrastructure, improve living standards, stimulate consumption, and enhance investment in both physical and human capital to build a robust domestic market and a new growth structure.The ambassador reaffirmed China's firm commitment to high-level openness, noting that the country has become a major trading partner for over 150 countries and regions, ranking first globally in goods trade for several years. He added that both inbound and outbound Chinese investments remain among the highest in the world.Guo also referred to reforms in trade and investment systems, including the removal of all restrictions on foreign investment in Chinese industries and the granting of zero-tariff treatment to all exports from least developed countries that maintain diplomatic ties with China.He highlighted the establishment of the Hainan Free Trade Port and 22 other free trade zones, adding that China will continue to expand its openness and innovation in trade, encourage mutual investments, and build a high-quality Belt and Road Initiative under its new five-year plan.Guo concluded that China remains committed to openness, noting that the Belt and Road Initiative continues to gain global traction and influence. He affirmed that China is ready to offer new opportunities to the world through its vast market, driving inclusive and mutually beneficial economic globalization.