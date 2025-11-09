Jordan Showcases Progress On Women, Peace, Security Agenda

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- Minister of Social Development and Wafaa Bani Mustafa on Sunday sponsored an event titled "Showcasing Jordan's Pioneering Experience in Advancing the Women, Peace and Security Agenda from 2018 to 2025," marking the 25th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security.The event, organized by the Jordanian National Commission for Women in cooperation with the Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment and UN Women Jordan, was attended by ministers, senior officials, ambassadors, members of both Houses of Parliament, representatives from the security and military sectors, civil society, media, and international organizations.The event featured four discussion panels addressing women's participation in security, military, and diplomatic sectors; women's role in crisis prevention, climate response, and emergencies; development of humanitarian and social services ensuring women's access; and the contribution of schools, media, community leaders, and youth in promoting gender equality and combating violence against women.Bani Mustafa, who is also Chair of the Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment, said Jordan recognizes the vital role of women in maintaining peace and security and responding to crises. She noted that Jordan was among the first Arab countries to adopt a National Action Plan (NAP) to implement UNSCR 1325, a plan that received praise from the UN Secretary-General.She added that Jordan has since adopted its second NAP, which expands the framework to include new sectors such as justice and diplomacy, alongside the military and security fields. The plan also addresses crisis prevention and response, climate change, and emergencies, ensuring that the needs of both genders are considered and that social protection services are responsive to all women and girls in Jordan, including refugees.Bani Mustafa highlighted Jordan's pioneering role in supporting UN peacekeeping operations, noting that the Kingdom's ongoing participation demonstrates its humanitarian commitment to global stability. She said Jordan continues to review its laws and national policies to strengthen this agenda.She added that Jordan is a member of the Arab Women Mediators Network, established by the Arab League to facilitate experience-sharing among Arab women diplomats working in conflict prevention and peacebuilding. She also emphasized Jordan's humanitarian role in hosting large numbers of refugees despite limited resources, while ensuring their dignity and access to basic needs.The minister outlined the role of the Ministry of Social Development in providing social protection services for vulnerable groups, implementing economic empowerment programs, and supporting those most in need.Secretary-General of the Jordanian National Commission for Women Maha Ali said Jordan is a regional leader in adopting and implementing UNSCR 1325 by integrating its objectives into national policies through a comprehensive framework that covers the resolution's four pillars: participation, prevention, protection, and relief and recovery.Ali noted that both the first and second NAPs achieved significant progress, including integrating women into the military and security sectors, increasing participation in justice and diplomacy, enhancing crisis response efforts, strengthening institutional capacity through gender-responsive strategies, establishing women's empowerment units in several institutions, and providing multi-sectoral services for survivors of violence.Senator Suhair Ali spoke about the Senate's role in supporting and empowering women, whether through legislative committees or the permanent office. She said the Senate is committed to advancing laws that strengthen women's participation in peacebuilding and amending existing legislation to align with the UN resolution.She added that the Senate also monitors the implementation of the NAP to ensure that national institutions allocate adequate financial resources in the budget and use them efficiently. She affirmed that the chamber closely follows Royal visions related to modernization, reform, and citizen empowerment in support of sustainable development and national welfare.Deputy Speaker of the Lower House Hala Jarrah said the 25th anniversary of the UN resolution reminds the world that women's participation in peace and security is not optional but essential for achieving lasting peace. She added that Jordan continues its leadership through its second NAP (JONAP), ensuring that women are central to decision-making processes that support inclusive and sustainable development.UN Women Representative Nicolas Burniat praised Jordan's example in implementing the Women, Peace and Security agenda, noting that when national vision is coupled with strong partnerships, it can produce meaningful and lasting change.He added that through its successive NAPs, Jordan has transformed global commitments into national results that promote gender equality within institutions and strengthen peace and security foundations.Burniat highlighted UN Women's support through technical expertise and management of the Joint Support Fund for Jordan's NAP, backed by the governments of Canada, the United Kingdom, Finland, Spain, Norway, Cyprus, and France, describing it as a model of national accountability.Canadian Ambassador to Jordan Louis-Martin Aumais said women's peace and security are key enablers of overall stability, as they enhance understanding of threats, improve response capacity, and strengthen deterrence and defense efforts.