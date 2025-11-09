Rutte: Putin Must Know That Nuclear War Can Never Be Won

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to DW, cited by Ukrinform, Rutte stated this in an interview with the Sunday edition of Die Welt.

"Putin must know that a nuclear war can never be won and must never be fought," he said.

In this context, Rutte emphasized the importance of NATO's nuclear capabilities.

"NATO's nuclear deterrence is the ultimate guarantee of our security. It is important that our nuclear deterrent remains credible, safe, secure and effective," he noted.

Ukraine is working with partners to purchase additional Patriot systems – Zelensky

Rutte also expressed the view that NATO countries should talk more openly with the public about nuclear deterrence so that people understand how it ensures collective security.

"When Russia is using dangerous and reckless nuclear rhetoric, our populations must know that there is no need to panic, because NATO has a strong nuclear deterrent, to preserve peace, prevent coercion, and deter aggression," he explained.

As Ukrinform reported, in recent days Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov stated that it would be advisable to immediately begin preparations for full-scale nuclear tests at the Novaya Zemlya test site.

In October, Russia conducted a test of the long-range Burevestnik cruise missile with a nuclear engine. Moscow claims the missile was launched from an aircraft in the Amur region, while the head of Norway's intelligence service, Vice Admiral Nils Andreas Stensones, believes it was launched from the Arctic archipelago of Novaya Zemlya in the Barents Sea.