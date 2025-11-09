Russian Forces Attack Southern Odesa Region With Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"On the morning of November 9, another cynical enemy drone attack was recorded in the south of the Odesa region. Fortunately, there were no casualties," he wrote.

Kiper noted that as a result of the Russian attack, several private garages were damaged, one of them destroyed. No fire broke out. Windows in a multi-story residential building were also damaged.

Drone and artillery strikes hit Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring elderly resident

As reported earlier, on November 7, Russian forces attacked a DTEK facility in the Odesa region.

Photo: SES, illustrative