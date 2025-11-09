Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdoğan Says Swift Peace Process Will Highlight Azerbaijan As Architect Of Regional Stability

Erdoğan Says Swift Peace Process Will Highlight Azerbaijan As Architect Of Regional Stability


2025-11-09 07:07:34
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated that the rapid completion of the peace process will position Azerbaijan, the victor of the war, as a key architect of peace in the region, Azernews reports.

“Completing the peace process quickly will highlight Azerbaijan as the architect of regional peace. With these thoughts, I once again congratulate all our Azerbaijani brothers on Victory Day and extend my sincerest wishes on behalf of my country and nation,” Erdoğan said.

He noted that after more than 30 years of instability in the South Caucasus, a window of opportunity has opened for lasting peace and security.

Erdoğan also expressed support for the steps taken in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, welcoming the agreement reached between the parties in Washington on August 8.

MENAFN09112025000195011045ID1110316671



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search