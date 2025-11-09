Erdoğan Says Swift Peace Process Will Highlight Azerbaijan As Architect Of Regional Stability

MENAFN - AzerNews) Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated that the rapid completion of the peace process will position Azerbaijan, the victor of the war, as a key architect of peace in the region,reports.

“Completing the peace process quickly will highlight Azerbaijan as the architect of regional peace. With these thoughts, I once again congratulate all our Azerbaijani brothers on Victory Day and extend my sincerest wishes on behalf of my country and nation,” Erdoğan said.

He noted that after more than 30 years of instability in the South Caucasus, a window of opportunity has opened for lasting peace and security.

Erdoğan also expressed support for the steps taken in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, welcoming the agreement reached between the parties in Washington on August 8.