Erdoğan Says Swift Peace Process Will Highlight Azerbaijan As Architect Of Regional Stability

Erdoğan Says Swift Peace Process Will Highlight Azerbaijan As Architect Of Regional Stability
“Completing the peace process quickly will highlight Azerbaijan as the architect of regional peace. With these thoughts, I once again congratulate all our Azerbaijani brothers on Victory Day and extend my sincerest wishes on behalf of my country and nation,” Erdoğan said.
He noted that after more than 30 years of instability in the South Caucasus, a window of opportunity has opened for lasting peace and security.
Erdoğan also expressed support for the steps taken in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, welcoming the agreement reached between the parties in Washington on August 8.
