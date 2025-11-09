403
Kuwait Airways Reschedules Flights Amid Bad Weather
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways announced Sunday the rescheduling of incoming and outgoing flights at Kuwait International Airport due to prevailing weather conditions across the country.
In a press statement, the airline said passengers were notified of the updates through the contact details provided in their tickets, expressing appreciation for their understanding and cooperation regarding circumstances beyond the company's control.
It added that passengers may contact customer service at 171 within Kuwait or +96524345555 (ext. 171) from abroad, and via WhatsApp at +96522200171 for further inquiries.
Since early dawn, the airport has experienced dense fog reducing horizontal visibility to less than 100 meters.(end)
