Surat Man Held For Aiding ₹10 Crore Transfer To Pakistan Crypto Wallet

Ahmedabad- Police have arrested a resident of Surat in Gujarat for allegedly helping a gang of cyber fraudsters transfer Rs 10 crore to a Pakistan-based cryptocurrency wallet, officials said.

Chetan Gangani was taken into custody as part of an ongoing investigation into 'mule' bank accounts being used by scamsters to launder proceeds of cybercrime, Gujarat police CID-Crime's Cyber Centre of Excellence said in a release on Saturday.

The accused had links with six persons, arrested on November 3 from Morbi, Surendranagar, Surat and Amreli districts, for allegedly routing Rs 200 crore to Dubai-based cybercriminals using nearly 100 mule accounts, the release said.

A mule account is a bank account used by criminals to receive, transfer, or launder illicit funds with or without the knowledge of the account holder, according to officials.

Gangani helped the cyber gang members arrested earlier convert Rs 10 crore into cryptocurrency USDT, or Tether, and then send it to a Pakistan-based wallet through his“BitGet crypto wallet” over four months, the release said.

He received a commission of 0.10 per cent on each USDT, it said. The police did not disclose the total monetary value of his commission.