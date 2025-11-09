Pakistan Amends Constitution, Elevates Asim Munir As Defence Chief

Asim Munir

Islamabad- Pakistan on Saturday brought in a Constitutional amendment to create a new post of chief of defence forces to ensure greater coordination and unified command among the three services.

The 27th Constitutional Amendment bill presented in parliament proposes changes to Article 243 of the Constitution, which deals with the armed forces among other issues.

Under the amendment bill, the President will appoint the Army Chief and the Chief of Defence Force on the advice of the Prime Minister.

The Chief of Army Staff, who will also be the Chief of Defence Forces, will appoint the head of the National Strategic Command in consultation with the Prime Minister. The head of the National Strategic Command will be from the Pakistan Army, it adds.

The government will be able to promote individuals from the armed forces to the ranks of Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force and Admiral of the Fleet. The rank and privileges of Field Marshal will be for life, meaning that Field Marshals will remain Field Marshals for life.

The bill says that the post of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee will expire on November 27, 2025.