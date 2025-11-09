Missile Falls During Exercise, Triggers Panic In Jaisalmer Villages
Jaipur- A part of a missile fell during a routine defence training exercise at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Saturday, landing near a village outside the range limits, officials said.
No casualties or damage to property were reported.
According to defence sources, the incident occurred when a missile fired as part of a scheduled military drill veered off its intended target and fell about 500 metres from Bhadariya village, located near the Lathi area of Jaisalmer.ADVERTISEMENT
The impact caused a loud explosion that was heard several kilometres away, triggering panic among residents of nearby villages.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment