Missile Falls During Exercise, Triggers Panic in Jaisalmer Villages

Jaipur- A part of a missile fell during a routine defence training exercise at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Saturday, landing near a village outside the range limits, officials said.

No casualties or damage to property were reported.

According to defence sources, the incident occurred when a missile fired as part of a scheduled military drill veered off its intended target and fell about 500 metres from Bhadariya village, located near the Lathi area of Jaisalmer.

The impact caused a loud explosion that was heard several kilometres away, triggering panic among residents of nearby villages.