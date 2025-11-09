403
Iraq launches special voting ahead of parliamentary elections
(MENAFN) Iraq opened special voting on Sunday for over a million members of its security forces and thousands of internally displaced citizens, marking the start of the country’s parliamentary election process.
Polling stations began operations at 7 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) and will close at 6 p.m. (1500 GMT), according to reports. The early voting allows members of the army, police, and other security agencies — who will be deployed to maintain security during the main election day on Nov. 11 — to cast their ballots in advance.
According to official figures, more than 1.3 million military voters are taking part in the process at 809 polling centers, encompassing 4,501 individual stations nationwide. Additionally, around 26,500 internally displaced citizens are eligible to vote across 97 stations in 27 centers.
Iraq’s Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al Shammari said the process is proceeding “smoothly and in an organized manner” under tight security measures.
This year, 7,768 candidates — 5,520 men and 2,248 women — are competing for 329 seats in the Council of Representatives, which is responsible for electing the president and approving the government. Roughly 21 million Iraqis are registered to vote.
The current parliament, dominated by Shia blocs, began its four-year term in January 2022 and will conclude in early 2026. Under Iraqi law, parliamentary elections must take place no later than 45 days before the end of a legislative term.
Power-sharing in Iraq follows a traditional sectarian formula, with the presidency reserved for Kurds, the premiership for Shias, and the parliamentary speakership for Sunnis — a structure designed to balance representation among the country’s major communities.
