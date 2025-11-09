Will Make India Hindu Rashtra: Dhirendra Shastri Leads Sanatan Oath In Haryana
On Day 3 of the Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padayatra 2025 in Faridabad, spiritual orator Aniruddhacharya joined Bageshwar Dham's Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. Shastri administered a Sanatan oath, vowing to follow Dharma, end discrimination, oppose conversions, stop Love Jihad, and make India a Hindu Rashtra.
