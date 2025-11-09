Prashant Kishor Rules Out Coalition, Says Jan Suraaj Will Go It Alone

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday ruled out any possibility of joining a coalition government if his party fails to secure an absolute majority in the Bihar Assembly elections. In an exclusive interview with ANI, the political strategist-turned-politician made it clear that he would prefer to continue working with the people rather than compromise on his party's principles.

'Will Form Govt on Own Strength or Sit in Opposition'

"If the people of Bihar don't want to change yet, we will stay with them and keep working for another five years. There is no question of joining the government, either. Jan Suraaj will form the government on its own strength, or we'll sit in opposition. And if needed, we'll even force another election, let it happen again. We are against the BJP, we oppose them on ideological grounds," Prashant Kishor said.

Kishor continued, "We have put our blood and sweat into building Jan Suraaj, and the change is already visible, so let's just wait for the results. When the numbers come, what's the worst that can happen? Maybe Jan Suraaj won't get as many seats this time, then we'll work for another five years. What's the hurry? I'm 48 years old; I can give five more years to this cause."

Slams BJP for 'Ignoring' Bihar

Prashant Kishor on Saturday slammed the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of giving more priority to Gujarat while ignoring Bihar in the establishment of factories. "They (BJP) take votes from Bihar, so they should also set up factories in Bihar. For the last 15 years, PM Modi has set up factories in Gujarat, not in Bihar," Prashant Kishor said in a campaign rally.

Attacks Mahagathbandhan, NDA Alliances

Slamming the opposition's Mahagathbandhan and ruling NDA alliance, Kishor said, "Is this acceptable to you? 'Nitish Chacha rahenge ki jayenge?' Do you want 'Lalu ka Lalten'? Jungle Raj of Lalten? Now, if you don't vote for Lalu, Nitish, or Modi, then who is left?"

The first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully on Thursday, with a record voter turnout of 65.08% of voters participating in the assembly polls. The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)