Migrant Labourers 'X Factor' In Bihar Polls, Says Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor said that the historic voting percentage in Bihar's first phase of assembly polls has shown that the migrant labourers have emerged as the 'X factor' in these elections.

Calling them the "biggest assets of change", Kishor said that the once "captive voter of NDA" is showing some hope for change and exercising their franchise after seeing new options in this election. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Jan Suraaj founder, attributed the nearly 65 per cent voter turnout to the excitement of the voters after seeing his party offer an alternative to the two existing choices of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar.

Migrant Labourers Emerge as 'X Factor'

"The X factor of these elections is migrant labourers, not women. Those who came for Chhath and stayed back used not to stay back due to Lalu-Nitish. But now people are thinking, let's stop and see. Let's vote and see. Maybe it will change. Maybe our lives will improve. Both these factors have played a very big role," Kishor told ANI.

Discussing the 30-year-old "status quo" politics of Bihar, where people have no other choice but Lalu-Nitish, Kishor claimed that this time, people saw a third option in the Jan Suraaj party and were excited to vote.

"The status quo politics that have been going on here for 30-35 years, because of that, people started to rise, and the polling percentage has never increased in Bihar. For the first time, a new initiative has started here, as Jan Suraj. Therefore, some polling percentages have increased as a result. There is no doubt about this, as a triangle fight is now prevalent in most places. Earlier, there were only two. So, those who were their supporters used to vote and those who were not, leave it, it's all about politics," he said.

'Captive Voter of NDA' Now Seeking Change

He said that migrant voters are generally seen as the biggest assets of change, which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) represented before.

"Migrant labour was a captive voter of the NDA. That is why, people of NDA, 6-8 months ago, made a big effort, roaming around the country. They did a campaign under Bharat Shresth Bharat, it was a big event, multiple big politicians went there. They said, 'All of you, come back here.' They even started 12,000 trains, and there was talk of giving a 20% discount. But as soon as they talked with them, they (NDA) realised that the migrant labourers are looking for change," he said.

"Earlier, NDA represented the change. So, they were NDA voters. In today's context, Jansuraj is representing the change. And they have such a large number of migrant labourers that that is going to change the scale and the result of the election," he added.

'Nitish ji is going': Kishor on High Voter Turnout

Similarly, Kishor expressed confidence that Nitish Kumar would not return as Chief Minister of Bihar, saying that it is "not possible" for such a high voting percentage to show support for the incumbents.

"Nitish ji is going. Don't forget this. In this election? In this election. Now, with 65-67% voting in Bihar, this is not a pro-incumbency trend. This is not possible. The first result should come unless you are doing a scientific exit poll. The people who are talking are talking in the air. That's why they are talking. Forget about the prediction. On the day of the polling, it is said that an unprecedented turnout is visible. You talk to 2, 4, 5, 10, 100 people. That is the total group," he said.

Bihar Polls Phase 1 Sees Record Turnout

A day after polling for the first phase of the Bihar polls concluded on November 7, the Jan Suraaj founder highlighted the contribution of migrant voters, who, he claimed, came out in large numbers to "vote for badlav (change)".

Kishor predicted that on the day of the vote count, November 14, "history will be made" as the people's vote for change will be reflected in the results.

According to the 2011 census, Bihar has around 7.06 lakh migrant workers, people who went out of the state in search of jobs. The workers travel across the country, including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and other places. During the Chhath festival, celebrated this year from October 25 to October 28, lakhs of migrant labourers came to the state and stayed back to cast their vote.

The first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully on Thursday, with a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the highest ever in the state's history.

Polling for the second phase will commence on November 11, with 122 seats spread across 20 districts going to the polls. The counting of votes and the subsequent declaration of results will take place on November 14. (ANI)

