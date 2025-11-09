Undertrial SSC Candidate To Move Calcutta HC After Name Missing From SLST Results

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 9 (IANS) A teaching job aspirant, who appeared in State Level Selection Test (SLST) conducted by West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in September, has decided to move the Calcutta High Court after his name did not feature in the SSC results.

His lawyer Firdous Shamim said on Sunday that he will draw the attention of Justice Amrita Sinha of Calcutta High Court on this issue on Monday.

He added that SSC candidate Adbul Sattar sat for the SLST exams in compliance with the High court's order.

However, when the results were published, he was marked absent.

The lawyer wondered who sat for the exams in his client's place.

Abdul Sattar is an undertrial prisoner in Bolpur Correctional facility in Birbhum district.

Lawyer Shamim said, "After the examination, duuring the hearing of the case in the High Court, the state said that his answer sheets were sent with a specific lock number. The lawyer on behalf of the state also assured in the hearing that the answer sheets were at a specific place. But in the recently published SLST results, Abdul Sattar was shown absent from the written examination."

Shamim raised questions about the role of the West Bengal School Service Commission in this regard.

In September, the SSC held SLST in two rounds to recruit teachers for classes 9 to 12.

The SLST was held after nine years to fill up 35,726 teaching posts for classes 9-10 and 11-12.

Of these vacancies, 23,212 posts are for Classes 9 and 10, and 12,514 are for Classes 11 and 12.

The fresh examination is being held in the backdrop of a teacher recruitment scam which rocked the West Bengal politics for last few years.

The Supreme Court, on April 3, annulled the appointment of about 26,000 teachers and non-teaching staff whose recruitment was carried out following the 2016 selection process.

The fresh exams are being held following a Supreme Court order, which also barred the previous panel's (2016) tainted and ineligible candidates from appearing in the fresh exam.

Last week, SSC published the results of the SLST exams.