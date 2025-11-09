403
Top Turkish officials to visit Pakistan’s Islamabad
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Türkiye will dispatch its top officials to Pakistan next week to address growing tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.
According to Erdogan, the delegation will include Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, who will engage in discussions focused on easing regional strains and promoting stability.
Speaking to reporters aboard his flight from Azerbaijan, Erdogan also revealed that Türkiye is preparing to send containers from its earthquake-affected regions to Gaza, emphasizing that ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid is “not merely a matter of aid, but a matter of humanity.”
The president noted that the atmosphere of peace following Azerbaijan’s success in Karabakh has created momentum for continued normalization efforts with Armenia, which Türkiye pursues in coordination with Baku.
On the conflict in Sudan, Erdogan affirmed that Ankara “cannot remain a bystander” and will maintain its diplomatic initiatives to help secure peace in the country.
He further mentioned progress in discussions with US President Donald Trump over the F-35 fighter jet program, expressing optimism that Washington will uphold its commitments.
